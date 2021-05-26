5-10 p.m. – SunFest concert in Salida’s Riverside Park features Rok Skool youth bands Ladies & Gents, S.T.R.U.M, Running With Scissors, Kai Jones, Collegiates, Late Again, Train Wreck Bitter Sweet and Halfway Decent. Performances are free, outdoors and open to the public.
6:30 p.m. – May Movie Madness presentation of “Borat Subsequent Movie Film” at Salida Steamplant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at salidasteamplant.com.
Dusk – “Sing,” an animated musical comedy, is presented at the Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County Movie Night Summer Kick-off at the Comanche Drive-In, 27784 CR 339, Buena Vista. Also features a preview of Boys & Girls Club summer programs. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, free for kids younger than 5.
