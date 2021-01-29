Chaffee’s Got Heart spotlights Boys & Girls Club

The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It recently recognized the Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County.
Executive Director Brian Beaulieu talked about how the pandemic changed operations at the non-profit organization.
“We had to be flexible and respond to daily changes to meet the needs of our working families,” Beaulieu said. “We’ve always been a facility-based, face-to-face organization, so we had to change how we connect. Plus, we had to step up to a big challenge since we say: ‘whenever school is out, Boys and Girls Club is in.’ We did a lot of work to offer a safe place for kids to come when schools went remote. We re-configured programming at both facilities (in Buena Vista and Salida) to create three safety zones where kids could spread out and work on their own, with staff roaming to help kids learn. We stand ready to open for safer learning if needed again, and when schools are open, we continue to offer our regular after-school program.”
Partnerships also helped the organization adapt.
“This may not have been the challenge we were looking for, but because we live in a place where so many people have a high dose of common sense and know how to get things done, we were able to pivot and do what needed to be done,” Beaulieu said. “We used parks, spent more time outside, took advantage of environmental education programs, but it was all due to a team effort. We have the best program staff in our history and we are very fortunate to have such great partners. We worked closely with public health, both school districts and rec departments, superintendents, Chaffee County Community Foundation, Alpine Achievers Initiative/Americorps and GARNA to make it all happen.”
Working with the kids, and missing them when they couldn’t meet, motivated the club to go above and beyond in its efforts.
“We—my board, leadership team and program staff—are all very prototypical kid nuts,” Beaulieu said. “Our motivation really was missing kids. We love working with them, we get energy from them and we take particular pride in changing the trajectory of their lives so it was all about: how can we reach out? How can we stay connected? We would do whatever it takes to make sure kids are still safe, happy and learning.”
Beaulieu also said he sees lots of examples of “Chaffee’s Got Heart.”
“I see it every day in small gestures, and feel like it’s not just heart, it’s also common sense and people wanting to help others,” Beaulieu said. “Our phones have been ringing off the hook since spring. People have always wanted to help our kids, but there have been so many more inquiries about how the kids are doing, and how people can help to make sure kids are safe, happy and their basic needs are being met.”
The pandemic also showed how valuable the club is to the community.
“I gained a great sense of pride in our mission to serve kids who need us most,” Beaulieu said. “Working families have always had challenges and needs, but this year, it felt like we were built for times like this. This year proved we have the right staff, right mission and right partners. In some crazy way, we are spoiled in Chaffee County to have a fighting chance to do things well in the most challenging times. There’s no other place I’d want to be during something like this because our community is so vibrantly helpful and up to the challenge.”
