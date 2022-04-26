Don and Bernadette (Spezze) Wyble of Salida will celebrate their 50th anniversary April 26, 2022.
They were married April 26, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Mr. Wyble was a police officer for 28 years and worked in masonry for 16 years. Mrs. Wyble worked as a special education paraprofessional for 29 years. Both are now retired.
The couple has three daughters, Brandy (Jim) of Salida, Amy (Chris) of Denver and Poppy (Cory) of Salida; five grandchildren, Chris (Lara), Alec, Elijah, Karsyn and Gemma; and one great-grandchild, Axel.
The Wybles’ daughters will host a private family celebration on April 26.
