This year’s FIBArk breakfast has a new twist: Instead of the usual pancakes, it will offer homemade burritos with juice, coffee and fruit.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday outside the Salida Community Center at Third and F streets.
A $5 donation is suggested.
The annual breakfast is the major fundraiser for the Salida Community Center.
