Jeff Derry of the Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies will speak at SOIL Sangre de Cristo’s June Speaker Series, a virtual event at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
The Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies is a nonprofit organization that monitors weather, snowpack, radiation, soils, plant communities and hydrologic signals of regional climate trends, a press release stated.
The center, located in the San Juan Mountains, provides high-altitude, continuously monitored mountain data.
The presentation will discuss snow data collection, challenges of monitoring snowpack and general snowpack trends.
Discussion will also include the center’s Colorado Dust-on-Snow program. The program involves applied science about dust transported from adjacent arid regions that is deposited on snowpack, which alters spring runoff and storage of water in mountain snow. The program serves stakeholders in all major Colorado watersheds.
The virtual event will be simultaneously translated into Spanish by Diego Pons.
To receive the Zoom link for the virtual event, visit www.soilsangrececristo.org.
