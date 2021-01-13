U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, Republican Fifth Congressional District, Colorado, announced the following changes to his Washington D.C. and District office staff Tuesday.
Brigadier Gen. (Ret) and former Teller County commissioner Norm Steen will serve as his district director, taking the place of Joshua Hosler.
Combat veteran and former Staff Sgt. Gabriel Ballejos was appointed to the role of military and veterans liaison to the district office, taking the place of Anthony Archer.
Meghan Selip was appointed to scheduler at the Washington D.C. office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.