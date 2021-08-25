Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer a free six-week women’s health course titled “Menopause: Before, During and After.”
Presented by physical therapist Sarah Hudelson and Dr. Lydia Segal as part of the HRRMC Pelvic Health Team, the course will be from 4-6 p.m. starting Aug. 31 and take place weekly thereafter.
Classes will be in the group exercise room at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion and (weather permitting) outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion on the walking path on the west side of the hospital, 1000 Rush Drive.
Program content is geared toward women of all ages and will address common menopause concerns such as treatment options for hormones, pelvic physical therapy considerations and nutritional principles as they apply to menopause, a press release stated.
Movement therapies, such as Pilates, yoga, tai chi and strength and conditioning will also be incorporated into the course.
The course is free to the public and limited to 20 participants.
Adherence to safety measures will be practiced, including social distancing and wearing of masks. Classes are subject to change based on current county COVID-19 conditions as the start date approaches.
For more information and to register, call 719-530-2040.
