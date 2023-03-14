Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced the release of a new web and mobile tool for its members to easily compare their electric bill under a new proposed rate structure versus their existing rate.
The bill comparison tool will be accessible through SmartHub, the electric cooperative’s online portal on its website.
This is the first time Sangre de Cristo has offered a tool for members to better understand the changes to their electric bill and track their energy usage over time, a press release stated.
In addition, the bill comparison tool allows members to see what their bill may look like under one of two introductory opt-in rates currently being proposed by the board of directors. These potential pilot rates will give members the opportunity to save money on their bills by adjusting when they use electricity to avoid peak energy-use periods. For more information visit sdceaadvisory.com.
To access the bill comparison tool, members can log into SmartHub. Go to the Profile tab and click “My Documents” through the website at myelectric.coop. From there, members can view and compare their electric bills and see how their usage and costs have changed over time.
Members may also request an email or printed results of their bill comparison by submitting a request form found on sdceaadvisory.com or by calling the main office.
“Our goal is to help members manage their energy costs and help them make informed decisions about their energy usage. This new tool is a step in that direction, and we are excited to see how it will help our members save money and energy,” Finance Manager Sarah Crites said.
