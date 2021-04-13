Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host a birding program from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.
Executive Director Dominique Naccarato will present the lecture about birding.
Birding is “an exciting way you can interact with nature anytime and anywhere. Because you can engage in birding from the car, while hiking or biking, or even alongside serious birders who keep a birding “life list,” it is the ideal hobby for nature-lovers of all ages and abilities,” she said.
She will uncover the basics of birding including flight patters, body and beak shape and function and bird sounds.
She will introduce a wide range of topics including how to use binoculars, where to find birds, how to attract them to your yard, how to conserve and provide bird habitat and how bird behavior can provide insight into what’s going on in our neighborhood or ecosystem.
Dominique has been GARNA’s director for the past three years, but she began learning about birding under the mentorship of GARNA Birding Club leaders Andrew Mackie, Denny Arter and Sally Waterhouse when she first began working at GARNA in 2013.
Birding continues to teach her to take a system’s level view and to value a sit-spot for viewing birds and habitat.
Pre-registration for this lecture is required. Go to https://garna.org/calendar/birding-101/ to register. Program tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members.
The lecture will be followed with a birding hike. More information on the hike will be presented at the lecture. Stay tuned at www.GARNA.org for the field event.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
