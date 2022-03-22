Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Sweet and sour pork, brown rice, California vegetables, an orange and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Taco salad with salsa, lettuce and tomato garnish, strawberry applesauce, flan custard and cornbread with butter.
Friday: Barbecue beef brisket on a whole wheat hamburger bun, chicken rice soup, creamy coleslaw, whole wheat crackers and a banana.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Spring break.
Wednesday: Spring break.
Thursday: Spring break.
Monday: Hot dogs.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Spring break.
Wednesday: Spring break.
Thursday: Spring break.
Monday: Cheese-filled breadstick with marinara sauce.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Spring break.
Wednesday: Spring break.
Thursday: Spring break.
Monday: Broccoli cheddar soup.
