During May, Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI Chaffee County and the National Alliance on Mental Illness are raising awareness of mental health conditions and highlighting available resources.
The NAMI You Are Not Alone campaign focuses on connecting people to resources or free online support groups, so no one struggles through this difficult time alone.
The campaign builds connection and increases awareness through digital tools, such as social media platforms and the NAMI COVID-19 Information and Resource Guide.
“Over the last year, we’ve experienced an unprecedented level of grief, trauma, uncertainty and isolation, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines,” said Executive Director Eunice Collette, “We will continue as long as necessary to support people remotely with virtual support groups and resources to help them through these challenging times.”
NAMI Chaffee County will offer a free virtual Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop from 6-8 p.m. today and a NAMI Walks fundraiser/awareness event starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Alpine Park.
To register for either event or to sign up for the NAMI Chaffee County newsletter, donate or find helpful information on mental health resources, visit www.namichaffee.org, email info@namichaffee.org or call 970-823-4751.
