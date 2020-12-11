Salida nears completion on Sonia Walter memorial garden

The city is nearly finished constructing Sonia’s Garden, a memorial garden and meditation center to honor Sonia Walter. At 52 years old, Walter, who was Salida’s deputy city clerk, died in a wreck on U.S. 285 south of Poncha Pass on Jan. 5.
The garden is located on the Touber Building property and aims to give people a place to remember Walter’s positive life outlook.
“Sonia was such a powerful and positive presence to everybody she interacted with,” said parks and recreation director Mike “Diesel” Post. “It’s a reminder to embrace that positivity and peacefulness that she emanated; I think it means a lot to the community to be reminded that people like that do exist.”
Her memorial garden has a tiered patio with a pergola covering it and a picnic table where people can sit and enjoy their lunch. It also has a meditation garden with a stone bench for people to reflect.
Now the city just needs to add some plants when the weather warms back up, including gladiolus that Walter propagated from her grandma’s garden and grew in her own garden.
“We’re finished for the season,” Post said. “We have a lot more planting come spring, but the hardscaping is done.”
Hardscaping consists of the non-living elements of landscaping, like rock work and paving.
The memorial garden also fits in with the city’s efforts to increase green spaces and to secure local food systems.
If the city’s current community garden, which is on private land, ever has to move, Walter’s memorial garden will overlook the new garden.
“If the current garden ever has to move, we wanted to make sure there is a spot for it,” Post said.
The city was also planning a dedication ceremony for Walter’s memorial garden, but the event was delayed since Walter’s family decided not to come up for the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Post said the dedication will now happen in late spring or early summer.
The memorial, however, is open for people who want to remember Walter and what she contributed to Salida.
