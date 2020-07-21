Chaffee S&R gets new rescue vehicle

Chaffee County Search and Rescue recently purchased a new rescue vehicle with funds donated by Colorado Grand, Monarch Community Outreach and community support of the group’s main fundraiser, the annual Angel of Shavano Car Show.
Colorado Grand, a classic automobile rally through the state, makes donations to organizations in the towns it visits. Salida has hosted the rally several times.
The group made a $10,000 to CCSAR-S and Monarch Community Outreach donated $1,000 to the organization.
Additional money came from several years of car show fundraisers.
The group was able to purchase a lightly used four-wheel drive vehicle through Salida Auto Sales, which will replace two aging vehicles donated by the Chaffee County Sheriff.
The vehicle was purchased in May and has already seen use within the county and on out-of-county mutual aid calls.
