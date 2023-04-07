by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Several local churches will host events for Easter week, beginning today and running through Sunday.
Friday
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fifth and D streets, will hold a Stations of the Cross service at noon and a Good Friday service at 3 p.m.
Grace Chuch, 1320 D St., will have a Good Friday service at 6 p.m.
Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50, will host a Good Friday service at 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., will have a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E. St., will have a Stations of the Cross service at noon, in the main church with no communion, and a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. in the main church, with prayers, music, sermon and veneration of the cross, but no communion.
Saturday
Cross Roads Church, northeast corner of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 in Poncha Springs, will host a pancake breakfast at Chipeta Park, 333 Burnett Ave., following the Easter Bunny’s arrival at 9:30 a.m. and Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m.
St. Joseph will offer the blessings of the Easter baskets at noon and an Easter vigil mass at 8 p.m.
At 3 p.m., Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray Ave in Poncha Spings, will host a food drive, giving away food to those in need.
Sunday
First Presbyterian will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m. in its parking lot and regular services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Easter Masses at St. Joseph will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension will hold Easter services at 8 and 10 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m.
Grace Church will host a continental breakfast at 9:45 a.m. between two services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m.
First Lutheran Church, 13th and F Street, will host an Easter breakfast at 9:30 a.m. after its 8:30 a.m. service.
Poncha Springs Church of Christ will hold an Easter egg hunt after its 10 a.m. service.
If a church is not listed, it is likely holding services at regular times, found on page 17 of today’s edition.
