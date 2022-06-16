The Eleventh Judicial District Nominating Commission has nominated six candidates for two district court judgeships created by the resignation of the Hon. Ramsey Lama and the retirement of the Hon. Stephen E. Groome. The vacancies will occur on July 23, and Nov. 9, respectively.
The commission selected nominees Donald F. “Chip” Cutler IV of Howard; Amanda J. Hunter of Westcliffe and Salida; Jeffrey D. Lindsey of Cañon City; Riley A.R. Selleck of Salida and Westcliffe; Kaitlin B. Turner of Cañon City; and Jason R. Young of Littleton and Fairplay on June 13.
Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor has 15 days from June 14 within which to appoint two of the nominees as district court judges for the Eleventh Judicial District (Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties).
Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us
