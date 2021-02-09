Salida High School boys basketball team led the No. 3 ranked Manitou Springs Mustangs late in Tuesday’s contest.
Manitou held a slim lead most of the game, but Jonah Ellis swished a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give Salida the 52-51 lead.
After a steal, the Spartans ate most of the clock. Manitou, however, got a late chance after snagging a rebound.
Leif Gislason blocked a shot out of bounds with 5 seconds left and later Salida tipped a pass away.
The Spartans, however, were called for a foul with 2 seconds on the clock and Manitou sunk both free throws to win the game, 53-52.
See Friday’s Mountain Mail for the complete story.
