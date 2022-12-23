Many local churches will have special service times for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
For churches not listed, it is suggested to check with the church for service times.
Cotopaxi Community Church, 20326 U.S. 50: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. – no Sunday school.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St.: Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. – includes Christmas pageant – and 8 p.m.
Christmas Day 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Chapel.
Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St.: No Christmas Eve service.
Christmas Day service 10 a.m. – no Sunday school (Same schedule for New Year’s weekend).
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St.: Christmas Eve Mass 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Mass 9 a.m.
Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St.: Christmas Eve candlelight service 6 p.m.
First Lutheran Church, 1237 F St.:Christmas Eve service 4 p.m.
Christmas Day service 8:30 a.m.
Cross Roads Church, 10915 CR 128, Poncha Springs: Christmas Day 10:45 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.: Christmas Eve 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Christmas Day 11 a.m.
New Year’s Day 10 a.m.
Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50: Christmas Eve 3:30-4 p.m. reflective stories, 4 p.m. candlelight service, refreshments after.
Christmas Day 11 a.m.
Grace Church, 1320 D St.: Christmas Eve services 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Christmas Day service 9 a.m.
Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray Ave.: Christmas Day service 10 a.m.
Cornerstone Church, 7410 CR 140: Christmas Eve service 5 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.: Christmas Eve 6 p.m. – candlelight service.
Christmas Day 10:30 a.m. online-only service.
