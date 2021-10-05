The ninth annual Valley Visions Art Show will take place for one weekend only, Oct. 15-17, at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Sponsored by Salida Council for the Arts and the SteamPlant, the show will feature artwork from 60 local artists in many types of mediums. All items on display will be for sale, according to a press release.
An opening artist reception will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15. The event will include live music, cash bar, food trucks, artist award presentations and a silent auction.
Admission to the reception and show is free and open to the public.
For more details visit https://www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions.
