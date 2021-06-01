Salida Parks and Recreation Department will offer an American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10 at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The course includes classroom and in-water sessions and practical teaching experience, according to a press release.
Prerequisites for this course are:
• Must be 16 years of age at course completion.
• Must pass a swim skills evaluation (Level 4), which includes 25 meters front crawl, back crawl, sidestroke, breaststroke, elementary backstroke, 15 meters butterfly, back float and tread water.
Completion of the course will allow graduates to teach the American Red Cross Learn to Swim levels 1-6, Parent and Child and Preschool Aquatics, Adult Swim levels 1-3 and a variety of water safety courses.
WSI certification is renewed by teaching and keeping current with the American Red Cross.
For details contact Donna Rhoads, WSI instructor, at 719-221-4008 or Djrhoads01@yahoo.com.
