Cottonwood Pass is closing for the winter season today.
Seasonal road closures will be in effect for the 12,126-foot pass that connects Chaffee and Gunnison counties, a press release announced. CR 306 leading to Cottonwood Pass is not maintained beyond the Denny Creek Trailhead from November through May.
Motor vehicles, except snowmobiles and snowcats, are not permitted beyond the winter closure gate. Recreationists are advised to travel up CR 306 at their own risk.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department aims to reopen Cottonwood Pass before Memorial Day, conditions and snowpack permitting.
Contact the Road and Bridge Department at 719-539-4591 with any questions.
