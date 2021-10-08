Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. announced it will operate two winter shelters starting Nov. 1.
The men’s shelter will be at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St., and the women’s shelter will be Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Both shelters will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1 through April 30.
Meals will be served each night.
Families with children will be lodged in local motels with limits on length of stay, a press release stated.
Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. provided these statistics from Oct. 1, 2020 through September 2021:
• 56 total adults housed.
• 26 total children housed.
• 195 nights of housing provided.
• 17 families housed, equaling 22 adults, 26 children for 88 nights.
• 34 adults housed for 107 nights.
• Eight people were housed following hospital stays, surgeries or medical procedures.
• Three custodial visits.
• Two long-term mental health stays for 49 nights.
• Seven of the 56 adults were transients, 49 were local residents.
The organization is seeking to raise $109,000, which will be used to pay the night staff and motel vouchers, as well as purchasing sleeping bags, pads, tents and other cold weather supplies as needed.
Anyone who want to help can donate in three ways:
• Checks payable to Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. and mailed to First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida, CO 81201.
• Through https://www.chaffeecountyhospitalityinc.org/.
• Through a Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/salida-colorado-overnight-winter-shelter.
Chaffee County Hospitality is in the process of hiring night managers with pay of $150/night. Anyone interested should contact Brent Wiescamp at 970-481-7562.
For more information, contact Tom Abbot at 719-539-6422 or tom@salidapresbyterian.org, or Mike Orrill, 719-221-5418 or morrill@chaffeecounty.org.
