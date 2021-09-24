by Mountain Mail Staff
Saturday will be a good day to get rid of any hazardous materials lying around the house, shed or garage, at a Household Hazardous Waste Day recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Chaffee County residents are invited to take hazardous household waste to be recycled, reclaimed or disposed of safely.
The goal is to help prevent these often toxic items from contaminating land, water and landfills by professionally recycling, reclaiming and/or disposing of them.
Accepted items include:
• Used oils
• Antifreeze
• Solvents and thinners
• Light bulbs
• Fire extinguishers
• Pesticides and herbicides
• Paints, including aerosols, and paint thinners
• Propane cylinders (empty, with vacuum and valves removed).
Professional staff from Clean Harbors Environmental will conduct the event. Their chemists will help identify and categorize wastes for processing.
The event is free for Chaffee County residents.
Only household waste will be accepted; no commercial waste.
Other items not allowed include explosives, ammunition, fire alarms, radioactive waste, appliances and electronics.
The event is being conducted in partnership with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and support from Chaffee County, City of Salida, Town of Buena Vista and the Town of Poncha Springs, with in-kind contributions from Chaffee County Waste.
For more information email admin@garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
