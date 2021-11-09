The public is invited to a parade honoring veterans at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in Chipeta Park next to Poncha Springs Town Hall.
The parade will be followed by a ceremony at 10:30 a.m., including a flag presentation, prayer, taps and a three-gun salute.
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday in the United States, observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries marking the anniversary of the end of World War I.
Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day in that it celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans while Memorial Day honors those who died while in service.
For more information contact Dennis Hunter, American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 commander, at 303-884-2934 or dennis@dhunterinc.com.
