Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Tuna noodle casserole, spinach salad with eggs, perfection salad, apple and whole wheat roll with butter.
Thursday: Pueblo beef stew with brown rice, cornbread, coleslaw, raisin nut cup and an orange.
Friday: Baked potato, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad with light French dressing, peaches, fruit cocktail and a drop biscuit with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chili con carne with beans, cinnamon roll, fresh celery sticks, cherry tomatoes and applesauce.
Wednesday: Chicken tender slider, tater tots, pasta salad and a banana.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie, crisp salad, sliced strawberry and peaches.
Monday: Baked potato with toppings, pretzel, crisp salad and grapes.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pizza, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, seasoned carrots and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chili con carne with beans, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken tender slider, tater tots and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Baked potato with toppings, pretzel and fruit and salad bar.
