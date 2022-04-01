The Walden Chamber Music Society will perform a live concert at 3 p.m. April 10 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. A livestream option also will be available.
Walden’s artistic director and concert pianist, Jo Boatright, will be joined by Byron Hitchcock, violin; Matt Diekman, viola; and Zack Reaves, cello.
They will perform works by Lutoslawski, Beethoven and Turina.
Masks will be required at the SteamPlant, according to a press release.
Tickets for the live performance cost $20 at Walden’s website, https://www.waldenchambermusic.org/. Livestream tickets are available through https://salidasteamplant.com. Student tickets are free, thanks to the sponsorship of Collegiate Peaks Bank.
