Chaffee County Landfill announced Tuesday that the collection of freon-containing items will be temporarily suspended beginning Saturday.
The county stated in a press release that the collection of freon will be suspended through April because outdoor conditions and inclement weather during winter months are expected to create challenges for the technicians involved in the freon-removal service.
Additionally, the landfill does not have the space to store appliances during the winter months while awaiting freon removal. The landfill will resume collecting these items in May.
Freon, R-22, is a chlorofluorocarbon gas used as a refrigerant for refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units.
Removal and recovery of the gas is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as freon is hazardous to the atmosphere.
Chaffee County Landfill began collecting freon-containing items for disposal during this summer. The county contracts with a Front Range company to professionally remove the freon before the items are recycled as scrap metal.
New production and import of freon became prohibited beginning in January 2020. However, older appliances and equipment may still contain this ozone-depleting refrigerant. Most appliance labels will indicate if the unit contains freon (R-32).
For assistance, call the landfill at 719-539-3738. Employees can help locate certified technicians who can remove the freon from appliances. The landfill can then accept these units for recycling once the feon has been professionally removed, with the accompanying EPA-required documentation.
