A Salida Community Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St.
Call Vitalant Appointment Center at 877-25-vital to schedule an appointment or sign up online at vitalant.org.
Walk-ins are welcome, space permitting.
All donors are required to wear a face mask throughout the entire donation process.
Donors are encouraged to complete the health history questionnaire prior to their donation via Fast Trak at https://www.vitalant.org/health .
To find future convalescent plasma donors, Vitalant is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
