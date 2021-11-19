Chamber corner – Flowers by Tani

Flowers by Tani recently joined the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the business at 142 W. U.S. 50 in Salida.
Owner Tani Williams has more than 24 years of experience being a florist.
She designs arrangements for any occasion, including weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and funerals.
She works to curate inspiration for the home, from places around the world.
Flowers by Tani offers delivery within a 50-mile range.
For more information or to order flower arrangements visit www.flowersbytani.com or call 719-221-6149.
