Chamber corner – Flowers by Tani

Flowers by Tani owner Tani Willimas recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Sherry Turner, Angel Rowell, Dave Chelf, Williams, Bill Newcomb, Maureen Schultz and Karin Naccarato. Middle: Wade Harris, Hank Martin, Harry Payton, and Michael Varnum. Back: Rich Mancuso, Eva Egbert, Sam Johnson, Mark Moore, Dave Potts and Art Gentile.