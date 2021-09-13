Salida artist David Larcom has been spending the summer with his son, Louis, who is serving with the U.S. Navy in Marysville, Washington, but it hasn’t been all leisure time. He was commissioned by private residents to complete five murals there.
The two most recent were 14-by-40-foot paintings on garage doors, one of a train and the other a Western scene.
That adds up to murals in 23 states for Larcom, who now lives in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Several of his works are still in the Salida area, including but not limited to the Salida Community Center and Living Waters Church.
(0) comments
