The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles and Donate Life Colorado kicked off Donate Life Month by hoisting a flag April 10 at the DMV’s main office in Lakewood.
National Donate Life Month honors the generosity of organ, eye and tissue donors and their families, and commemorates all transplant recipients and those still waiting for a lifesaving transplant, a press release stated.
When obtaining or renewing a license or ID at the DMV, Coloradans are asked if they would like to save a life by registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. The question helps save lives by signing up Coloradans on the Donate Life Colorado organ, eye and tissue donor registry. .
“It may seem like a simple question at the DMV – would you like to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor – but your answer can mean a new lease on life for someone else,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said.
The DMV works with Donate Life Colorado by registering donors, sharing donation information and resources, as well as taking donations for the Emily Keyes – John W. Buckner Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Fund at DMV offices throughout the state.
Jennifer Prinz, president and CEO of Donor Alliance, the federally designated nonprofit that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming, said, “The kindness of 278 organ donors in our communities last year made possible 829 lifesaving transplants for patients in need.”
Donor Alliance also worked with 1,911 tissue donors and their families to recover tissue for bone and skin grafts to thousands of recipients in need.
In 2022, 66 percent of Coloradans said yes to joining the Donate Life Colorado Organ and Tissue Donor Registry when getting their driver license or I.D. card. The national average is 51 percent.
Learn more at DonateLifeColorado.org.
