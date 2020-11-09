Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Salisbury steak with brown gravy, smashed red potatoes, California mixed vegetables, a nectarine and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, vegetable salad, asparagus, banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Cream of potato soup, tuna salad wrap, shredded romaine lettuce and tomato slices, creamy coleslaw and cubed cantaloupe.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Roasted chicken and mashed potatoes.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza and green beans.
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese and broccoli.
Monday: Hot dogs, chips and baked beans.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chicken tacos.
Wednesday: Chopped chicken teriyaki with noodles.
Thursday: Sloppy joe.
Monday: Pulled pork sandwich and coleslaw.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Olive Garden day: zuppa Toscana, breadstick and Olive Garden salad.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, green beans and a biscuit
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich and roasted sweet potatoes.
Monday: Lasagna, broccoli and a breadstick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.