The Energy Smart Colorado program has come to Chaffee County with the financial assistance of Chaffee County, Salida and Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that assists communities, consisting of non-profit entities, rural government agencies and utility providers, in developing and implementing energy efficiency programs to help residents save money while also supporting local economic development.
With the addition of Chaffee County, Energy Smart Colorado is a collaboration of 10 community partners serving 38 Colorado counties whose collective goal is to make residential energy efficiency improvements simple and affordable while advancing community-based goals for energy efficiency or climate action a press release stated.
“We are excited to bring the Energy Smart program to Chaffee County,” said ESC Executive Director Kasey Provorse.
Through community partners, homeowners and businesses are provided with energy assessments, coaching on energy efficiency improvement recommendations, direct installs, access to financing (including rebates and loans), and connections to local contractors to complete retrofit projects.
Locally, Chaffee County Environmental Health Manager Wano Urbonas will serve as the lead contact and program facilitator.
Through the partnership with ESC, Sangre de Cristo and Xcel Energy, customers are eligible to receive a home energy assessment at a significantly discounted cost.
With support from the municipalities and electric utilities, the $400 cost of the assessment has been reduced to $100.
“The financial support committed by Chaffee County, City of Salida, a local donor, and Sangre de Cristo Electric Association was instrumental in launching the Energy Smart program in Chaffee County.
“We look forward to helping residents learn more about keeping their homes and buildings safe, comfortable and affordable,” Provorse said.
During a home energy assessment, a certified building analyst completes a number of tests including a blower door test and infrared photo analysis to identify air leakage in the home.
A combustion safety analysis checks boilers or furnaces for risk of carbon monoxide and detects for gas line leaks inside and outside of the home.
In addition to identifying issues of immediate health and safety concern, a detailed report outlines the current condition of the home and provides a list of recommended improvements that will save homeowners money and energy use.
To request a home energy assessment, complete the online enrollment form found at EnergySmartColorado.com.
For more information email Chaffee@EnergySmartColorado.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.