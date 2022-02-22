Ride the Rockies, a bicycle tour created by The Denver Post in 1986, announced Monday that its 2022 route will stop overnight in Salida on June 14.
This year the visit to Salida will not overlap with FIBArk, as it has done several times in the past. Salida’s annual whitewater festival takes place June 16-19.
The Ride the Rockies route, which features two 100-plus-mile days, will start June 12 in Copper Mountain. The 107-mile Day 3 will start in Basalt, summit Independence Pass and travel through the Arkansas Valley, following the Arkansas River from Granite through Buena Vista before finishing the day in Salida.
Day 4 starts in Salida and follows U.S. 285 to Fairplay before turning on Colo. 9 to go over Hoosier Pass to the day’s finish in Breckenridge.
The six-day adventure ends June 17 in Golden.
The 36th annual Ride the Rockies tour will climb more than 27,000 feet and travel more than 400 miles.
