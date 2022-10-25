The second annual Christmas Mountain 5-Mile and 1-Mile Run will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 in Salida.
The 5-mile race course is scenic, mostly flat, and takes place on roads and gravel or concrete pedestrian paths, a press release stated.
Packet pickup, post-race drinks and snacks and awards will take place in Riverside Park in downtown Salida.
Prize money ($125, $75, $50) will be offered to the top three men and women overall, along with the first-place male/female masters runner ($75, ages 40 and older). The top three in each age group will also be awarded unique race-themed prizes.
The 1-mile race course is an out and back on Sackett Avenue. Cost is $10 to enter the timed 1-mile run.
The goals of this event are to encourage health, fitness, fun and community connection around the Thanksgiving holiday; to offer another competitive racing opportunity in Chaffee County; and to raise money during the holiday season for the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Donations received through the race registration process will go directly to the foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
Registration is now open, and runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to enter. Registration prices increase on Nov. 15 for the 5-mile run. Race-day registration will be available, although runners are encouraged to register online ahead of race day.
For more information or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/ChristmasMountainRun.
Race volunteers are also needed. Contact Kristy Falcon at christmasmountainrun@gmail.com to volunteer or with any questions.
