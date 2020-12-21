Ark-Valley Humane Society is seeking a foster home for a five-year-old female boxer mix named Sadie.
A press release from the shelter stated Sadie is a sweet dog, but is growing more anxious the longer she spends in a kennel.
The humane society hopes to find a foster or adoptive home to help ease her anxiety.
Foster or adoption situations must include:
• No cats.
• Ablity to bring any dogs in the home to the shelter for a meet and greet.
• Ability to bring any kids in the home to the shelter for a meet and greet.
• Ability to help Sadie with her separation anxiety.
• Ability to provide lots of love and cuddles.
Those interested in adopting or fostering Sadie can send an email to info@ark-valley.org or call 719-395-2737.
