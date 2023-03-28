Salida Sunrise Rotary announced it has sponsored, coordinated and presented Junior Achievement Economics for Success at Crest Academy.
As a pilot program for the school system, “JA Economics for Success reveals the heart of a successful economic life: choosing the right career and managing money properly,” a press release stated.
Through the program, students learned the importance of education and expertise in job fields. Taking set salaries, they then learned how to budget their money. Financially, they explored the difference between debit and credit cards, how to invest their savings, write checks and use a register to properly track their expenses.
The program was made possible by support from Nichole Imm and Amy Drengler of High Country Bank and Jami Smith, Alexia Gillespie and Amanda Wilson of Collegiate Peaks Bank, as well as instructors Harris and Deb Payton.
Crest Academy teachers Deb Bass-O’Brien, Samantha Bahn and Courtney Miller coordinated the program at the school.
Salida Sunrise Rotary officials said they hope to offer this or a similar program districtwide.
