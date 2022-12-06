Louis “Louie” Luchetta, 88, died Nov. 30, 2022, at University of Colorado Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born July 12, 1934, in Montrose to Louis Sr. and Elvera Luchetta.
He grew up in Sargents.
During his teenage years he worked as a ranch hand on ranches near Sargents and Gunnison.
He was a boxer on the Gunnison High School boxing team.
After graduating from Gunnison High School in 1952, he worked at several different mines, including the limestone mine on Monarch Pass.
From 1956-1958 Mr. Luchetta served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany working as a radio mechanic.
Friends and family said he enjoyed the service and seeing the world so far away from his hometown.
After his military service, he returned to Colorado and began living in Salida.
In 1958, he married Roberta “Bobbi” Ellis, and they raised two children.
Mr. Luchetta worked various local mines and as a mechanic.
He also enjoyed racing cars and was active in local small track racing.
In 1961 he began working at Climax Molybdenum Mine and worked there for more than 25 years, initially on the form crew and later as an electrician.
For many years at Climax, he drove with other miners to and from work. Ironically, he was known as a careful and reliable driver, in spite of his race driving past.
After retiring from Climax, he completed electrical jobs for local contractors and residents, sometimes getting compensated with homemade bread and pies.
He was well known as a handyman who could figure out the most challenging repairs.
His largest “extra” project was an extensive addition and renovation of the family home.
He and his close friend Rich Furton, with the support of other friends, completed the job on evenings, weekends and holidays while working at Climax,
Mr. Luchetta especially enjoyed wine-making with his brother, Jim, and others on the “West Side.”
The festivities often included extended family and friends and resulted in a good wine supply, which he liked to share with friends.
He enjoyed gambling excursions to Cripple Creek and was known at the Colorado Grande as “Lucky Louie.”
He was an avid Broncos fan and Salida Spartan booster.
Mr. Luchetta often drove a carload of Spartan fans to out-of-town football and basketball games.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his brother-in-law, Bill Heister.
A member of the local Elks Lodge, he enjoyed working on the serving committee for many years and was honored as the 1980 Elk of the Year.
Friends and family said he was a faith-filled man and an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish. He had a “special” pew he often liked to sit in the back corner of the church.
They said Mr. Luchetta was a gentle soul with a big heart and kind smile, and he was dearly loved and will be missed.
Mr. Luchetta was preceded in death by his wife, who died in October 2022.
Survivors include his son, Mike Luchetta; daughter, Kathy (Jim) Arena; grandchildren, Nicolas Luchetta, Jennifer Luchetta, Danielle Arena and Matthew Arena; brother, Jim (Emma) Luchetta; Betty (Bill) Heister; and Louise Gibson.
A celebration of his life and funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolence may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
