Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: California vegetable bake, spinach salad with egg and light Italian dressing, pear, citrus cup, oatmeal raisin cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Spinach lasagna, seasoned green beans, salad with light Italian dressing, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Closed for Veterans Day.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Queso chicken fajita bowl, bean and corn salad and a churro.
Wednesday: Sloppy Philly cheese sandwich on bun and tater tots.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, vegetable cup and a biscuit.
Monday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce and a crisp salad.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese sauce, refried beans and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Baked potato bar, roasted broccoli, fruit and salad bar and a dinner roll.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken, potato salad and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, green peas and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Queso chicken fajita bowl, bean and corn salad, a churro and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Sloppy Philly cheese sandwich on bun, tater tots and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, vegetable cup, a biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Cheesy breadstick with marinara sauce, a crisp salad and fruit and salad bar.
