Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is accepting applications until July 9 for scholarships for certified emergency medical technician/paramedics or certified nurse assistants who are pursuing a nursing degree.
Scholarship candidates must live or have lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
Applicants must attend college in fall 2021, pursuing an associate degree in nursing, a press release stated.
To download scholarship guidelines and the one-page application, visit hrrmc.com, click on the HRRMC Foundation tab and find the Foundation Scholarships tab.
Choose the Guidelines and Application under the Career Advancement section.
Applications should be emailed to lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or sent to the HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201 by July 9.
For more information or to request a paper application, call the HRRMC Foundation at 719-530-2218.
