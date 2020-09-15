Virgil Nathan Tafoya, Sr., 72 of Cañon City, died Sept. 7, 2020.
He was born in Monte Vista to Juan B. and Sofia Tafoya Jan. 26, 1948.
He met Susan Wallace while serving in the Air Force and married her in February 1973.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force.
Virgil was known to friends, family and former colleagues as a veteran, teacher, lifelong public servant and a tireless advocate for military veterans.
Even beyond his brief time with the Disabled American Veterans, Virgil was constantly advising disabled veterans on how to negotiate the bureaucracy.
He was generous with his advice, his time, and often enough, with food to get people to the next paycheck.
He worked for the Army for the last 20 years he worked and before that, he held several jobs, including as a national service officer for the Disabled American Veterans.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Juan B. and Sofia Tafoya.
He is survived by his wife; children, Nathan, Christina, Joshua and Jeremiah; his first wife Rosemary; brothers, Robert, Anthony, Stephen, of Salida, Douglas and John; sisters, Julia, of Salida, Rita and Cruzita; 10 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many more cousins, nephews and nieces.
Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Sept. 11, 2020 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Florence.
He will be interred at Fort Logan in Denver at a to-be-determined date.
Arrangements were with Holt Funeral Home in Cañon City.
