Shirley M. English, 95, of Pierre, South Dakota, died Nov. 17, 2020 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
She was born Nov. 22, 1924, in Elkton, South Dakota, to Theodore W. and Amalia (Giertz) Stolley, the seventh child of eight.
She lived in Elkton, Montrose, and Hartford, South Dakota.
In 1929 the family moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She attended elementary school at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
She graduated from elementary school and was confirmed in 1938.
Shirley attended Washington High School in Sioux Falls, graduating in 1943.
She began her employment at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1943.
She continued her telephone career at Pacific Bell in San Diego and Los Angeles, California and later at Mountain Bell in Denver.
In 1945 she married Marvin Conklin.
She married George A. English in 1971 at Wheatridge Lutheran Church in Wheatridge.
After retirement the Englishes moved to Salida.
Soon after her husband’s death, Mrs. English returned to her home state of South Dakota, living in Rapid City and then Pierre where she was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Mrs. English was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; seven siblings; a grandson; two nephews and son-in-law James Peery.
Survivors include her daughters Cheryl Peery of Middleburg, Florida and Char (Jim) Russell of Pierre; son Greg Dircks of Middleburg, Florida; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Burial will be take place at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Endowment fund or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements were with Feigum Funeral Home of Pierre, South Dakota.
Condolences may offered at www.feigumfh.com or mailed in care of Char Russell, 157 Ave, Fort Pierre, SD 57532.
