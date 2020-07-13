Law enforcement begins week long Click It Or Ticket

Colorado Department of Transportation, State Patrol and local law enforcement began a week long Click It Or Ticket seat belt enforcement period Sunday.
The summer enforcement period also marks the launch of CDOT’s latest seat belt safety campaign, Common Bond.
The campaign features a variety of contrasting images to underscore that, even though Coloradans hold passionate opinions and may not agree on everything, we can all get behind seat belts.
As a state, Colorado’s seat belt use rate currently sits at 88 percent — slightly below the national average of 90 percent. The Common Bond campaign highlights that despite our differences, the majority of Coloradans do buckle up.
In 2019, 196 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the state, accounting for more than half of the 377 total passenger vehicle deaths.
The counties that had the most unbuckled deaths in 2019 were Adams (25), Weld (23) and El Paso (15).
In 2018, eight of the 216 unrestrained occupant fatalities involved children ages 14 or younger.
“Choosing to wear a seat belt can be a lifesaving decision. Drivers and passengers wearing seat belts are much more likely to survive a crash. It’s an easy choice,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Please remember to buckle up and remind fellow drivers and passengers to do the same.”
“Choosing to wear a seat belt can be a lifesaving decision. Drivers and passengers wearing seat belts are much more likely to survive a crash. It’s an easy choice,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Please remember to buckle up and remind fellow drivers and passengers to do the same.”
“Unfortunately, there are people who continue to believe they do not need to fasten their seat belt. Some drivers think that because there is less traffic or they are only traveling a short distance that seat belts are not always necessary,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the CSP. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. The reality is, 52 percent of collisions occur within a 5-mile radius from home, and 69 percent occur within a 10-mile radius of home. We hope every citation issued is a reminder to always buckle up every time you enter a vehicle.”
AADcw32hHrh1OHNV26mCSWKga?dl=0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.