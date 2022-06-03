Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday it is launching a campaign to let residents know they can purchase a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles.
“Colorado has beautiful state parks that should be accessible to anyone in the state who wants to be in nature,” Lauren Truitt, CPW assistant director for information and education, said in a press release. “The Keep Colorado Wild Pass and the proposed income-eligible pass is a win-win because it allows more residents to get out and enjoy the great outdoors while also supporting the protection of our lands, waters and wildlife.”
As specified by a bill passed in 2021, starting Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can buy a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the DMV. The $29 fee is less than half the price of the current $80 annual state parks pass.
Residents will have the option to buy or decline the pass every year when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and/or recreational vehicle.
The annual pass will provide entry to all Colorado state parks.
Money raised from the pass will be used to protect wildlife and healthy habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche education and outdoor equity learning programs.
CPW will host 23 in-person focus groups and two virtual focus groups about the pass this summer. Those who are unable to attend a focus group can provide feedback on a comment form, open until Aug. 15.
For more information, visit https://cpw.state.co.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.