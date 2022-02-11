U.S. markets closed near the lows of the day Thursday, as a hot inflation reading in the morning sparked a sell-off across equity and bond markets.
The technology heavy Nasdaq fell more than 2 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down more than 1.5 percent.
Treasury yields climbed higher, with the U.S. 10-year yield climbing above 2 percent levels for the first time since the pandemic began.
Volatility spiked higher as well, with the VIX volatility index up over 20 percent on the day to 24 levels.
Inflation in the U.S. came in at the highest levels since 1982 Thursday morning.
The January consumer price index rose 7.5 percent year over year above expectations for a 7.3 percent increase, and well above last month’s 7.0 percent reading.
The core CPI, excluding food and energy, was also up by 6 percent, year over year, above expectations of 5.9 percent.
The higher inflation was driven by a rise in both noncore areas such as energy and vehicle costs, as well as stickier parts of inflation like shelter and food costs.
Overall, while the inflation figure surprised to the upside, Edward Jones analysts continue to see inflation moderating in the months ahead, driven by both easing of supply-chain disruptions and more difficult yearly comparisons, particularly as we head toward the second half of the year.
Nevertheless, inflation is likely to remain above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target for most of 2022.
Given Thursday’s inflation reading, all eyes are now on the Fed and its decision at the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
The probability of a 50 basis-point rate hike at the March meeting increased substantially Thursday, up over 90 percent now, as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he prefers a 50 basis-point rate hike in March.
Market expectations are for five to seven Fed rate hikes in 2022 overall.
