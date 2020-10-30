As part of The Emergency Food Assistance Program and Commodity Supplemental Food Program, Salida Community Center’s will hold its November food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Salida Community Center serves the Chaffee County area: Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas.
Food includes meat, canned goods, fresh vegetables, bread and pastries and the Colorado Central Humanists will distribute items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and toilet paper.
Eligibility is based on current income (see chart).
For more information call Elaine Allemang at 719-539-3351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.