Hayden McGinnis of Buena Vista graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree from Chadron State College in a ceremony May 7.
Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, is the only four-year, regionally accredited college in the western half of Nebraska and has nearly 3,000 students, according to a press release.
