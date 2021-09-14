by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida Fiber Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary this past weekend.
Events kicked off Friday with an exhibition and film at Salida SteamPlant.
The event featured a free showing of the film “Wax Print,” a look at the history of traditional African clothing, including the people, culture and business behind the vibrant fabrics.
The exhibition pieces were voted on by the public for People’s Choice awards.
First place went to Gene Marsh for an African wax print jacket. Second place went to Deb Tewell for her felt vest and third place to Diana Dell Cuda for her needle felted portrait of goats.
On Saturday and Sunday the festival set up in Riverside Park, with 37 vendors and 50 booths.
Organizers Jane Templeton and Sheryl Campbell said it was difficult to tell just how many visitors came through the park, but estimated it was as busy as it has been during previous years.
“The weather is great,” Campbell said. “We always get great weather. Except last year, when we had a virtual festival because of COVID-19, that’s when we got snow.”
Besides vendor booths at the park, there was an activities booth for “kids and kids-at-heart,” Templeton said. A beer garden, silent auctions, pop-up fashion show and demonstrations also were offered.
The festival also displayed its Colorway contest. Last year’s color choice was greens; this year, for the 10th anniversary, which is the tin anniversary, the color of choice is gray.
One of the other new things this year, Templeton said, was covering the shaded structures on F Street with yarn bombing.
