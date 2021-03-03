Salida police are seeking a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in Weld County.
Nathan Schwartz, of Eaton, was headed to Colorado Springs Feb. 22, to go back to school according to his uncle, Tom Roberts of Greeley.
He texted his mother Feb. 24, and the last ping from his cell phone was Saturday night from Salida.
Schwartz’s car was found late Tuesday afternoon.
Police attempted to locate Schwartz in the immediate neighborhood and were told the car had not been moved for about three days.
Roberts said the family has gotten access to Schwartz’s debit card information and the card has not been active since a gasoline purchase was made last week.
Schwartz is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150-160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Salida police chief Russ Johnson said the family was concerned about a medical issue that needs to be addressed.
Anyone with information about Schwartz’s whereabouts is asked to call Chaffee County dispatch at 719-539-2596 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299
