Chaffee County Public Health launched a survey this week in an effort to understand what COVID-19 communications strategies are most used and valued by county residents.
During the last 18 months, CCPH has used many different communication strategies to ensure the community is given the information necessary to stay safe and healthy, a press release stated.
Early in the pandemic, communication strategies were employed on a daily basis, but as society has adjusted to the pandemic, CCPH has scaled back the frequency of its communications to what officials said they felt necessary, sustainable and desired by the community.
Chaffee County Public Health’s role in the next phase of the pandemic will focus on testing, vaccination, education, outreach, communication and equity.
CCPH wants to make sure that everyone has accurate and timely information to make the right decisions for oneself, family and community, the release stated.
However, Public Health also expects residents and organizations to seek out the information they think is necessary to make decisions about their health and safety.
CCPH requests everyone to provide feedback on its communication strategies so it can best communicate over the fall and winter.
Access the survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVr0aTULwkwMAzEpHgmCiTGGpHjOBYaAHm87LkgkS6E2DBgg/formResponse or find the link on the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
Paper copies of the survey and a Spanish survey can be provided upon request.
