TINTS hosts Lawton Eddy event

Salida poet Lawton Eddy received a standing ovation Tuesday night at A Church following a reading from her new book, “Chasing Grace.”
Forty-two people attended the event sponsored by Colorado TINTS, a press release reported.
Eddy discussed her creative process before reading several poems from her book, including “Wild Kingdom,” “On the Road” and “Confounding.”
Chasing Grace can be ordered at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096WV96FX/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_navT_g_Q2330BBJM6G0ZRHQD28W.
